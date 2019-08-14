|
|
Garry McLean died peacefully on Friday August 9, 2019. His immediate family was with him from the time of his stroke on July 25 until complications ended his life.
He is fiercely loved and will be deeply missed by many including his mother Joan McLean of Regina, his siblings and their spouses and children, his wife and their children, children's spouses, and grandchildren.
There will be a memorial gathering at the Community Hall in Big River, Sask., on Saturday August 17, 2019 from 2 – 4pm. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers or donations please remember Garry by taking time to respect the earth. Appreciate and contribute to the care of the environment and land around you in whatever meaningful way you choose.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Aug. 14, 2019