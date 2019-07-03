Home

Gary Boyenko


1953 - 2019
Gary Boyenko Notice
It is with great sadness that the family of Gary Boyenko announce his passing Wednesday June 26 2019.

Gary is lovingly remembered by his Mother, Rose, his wife of 47 years Cheryl, and his children Colin (Ellie) and Ryan (Jade). Gary will also be fondly remembered by his four grandchildren, Braxton, Kinley, Caliea and Emmit, sisters Debra (Jeff) Baginski, Colleen (Glen), and brother Dwayne (Debbie), and all who knew him. He was predeceased by his father Harry.

Gary was born in Moose Jaw May 7 1953 to parents Harry and Rose Boyenko, but spent his formative years in Saskatoon. He attended Greystone Heights Elementary and Evan Hardy Collegiate. He married the love of his life Cheryl Penson May 15 1971 and they welcomed their first son Colin February 1977, then Ryan April 1980.

Baking was always a part of Gary's life, starting as a teenager at Mother's Bakery in Saskatoon with his father Harry and Uncles Fred & Bill. He carried on the tradition when he and Cheryl opened Carlton's Bakery in Prince Albert in 1989. The mom-and-pop shop was a popular hangout and boasted some of the best baking around! The bakery was sold in 2016 and then Gary and Cheryl retired to Pike Lake.

He was a dedicated family man who was overjoyed to be blessed with his grandchildren.
Whenever Gary could manage some free time, you could find him out in the wilderness hunting and fishing.
He will be greatly missed.

Arrangements are in the care of Martens Warman Funeral Home (306)934-4888.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on July 3, 2019
