Home

POWERED BY

Services
River Park Memorial Chapel - Prince Albert
301 RIVER STREET WEST
Prince Albert, SK S6V 2Z3
(306) 764-2727
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Hansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Hansen


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Hansen Notice
Gary Hansen late of Northern Light, SK passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the Victoria Hospital, in Prince Albert, SK, after suffering from an extended illness. Gary was a fun man to be around, friends and family will remember all the pranks he would pull and his willingness to help others, and be there in their time of need. A service will be held at the Bethania Lutheran Church in Northern Light, SK at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 with Pastor Fran Schmidt officiating. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of River Park Funeral Home, (306) 764-2727, Colette Harnett, Funeral Director.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -