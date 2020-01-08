|
Gary Hansen late of Northern Light, SK passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the Victoria Hospital, in Prince Albert, SK, after suffering from an extended illness. Gary was a fun man to be around, friends and family will remember all the pranks he would pull and his willingness to help others, and be there in their time of need. A service will be held at the Bethania Lutheran Church in Northern Light, SK at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 with Pastor Fran Schmidt officiating. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of River Park Funeral Home, (306) 764-2727, Colette Harnett, Funeral Director.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Jan. 8, 2020