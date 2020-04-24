|
Gene Raymond Burton, late of Prince Albert, passed away on April 21, 2020 at the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert, SK. He will be resting beside his loving wife, Dale. Gene is remembered by his children: daughter, Sandy and son, Jim; grandchildren, Jan (Matthew), Christine and Kurt; great grandchildren, Bohdi and Axel; brother, Harvey (Jessie) Burton; sisters-in-law, Audrey Collings and Bev (Charlie) Abbey; brother-in-law, Wince Silvester; and numerous nieces and nephews. Gene was born on February 3, 1937 in Saskatoon, and as a child grew up in Ardith, SK. He spent many years truck driving. He owned Choiceland Transport and later owned the Big K Car Wash. He was a skilled carpenter and excelled in wood working. His pride and joy were his truck, garden and lawn. He had a good sense of humour - a lot of people had nicknames Dad invented. He shared many adventurous stories from his single years. He was noted for his one liners. He will be missed very much. To honour Dad's request, no funeral service will be held. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, 1738 Quebec Avenue #26, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1V9. Family and friends wishing to send online condolences are welcome to visit www.beaulacfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Beau "Lac" Funeral Home, Lorne Adams, Funeral Director, Prince Albert, SK 306-763-3322.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020