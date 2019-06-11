|
On June 7, 2019 George "Red" Cheyney of Ponoka, Alberta, originally from Paddockwood, Saskatchewan, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 83 years. Red will be lovingly remembered by his wife Diane; children Kathy, Teresa (Robert), Wendy (Vic), Rick, Randy (Felicite), and Sean (Alicia); grandchildren Steven, Christina, Natascha, Dion, Jessica, Ewan, Jasmine, and Trystan; and great-grandchildren Bella, Emir, Sophie, Olivia, Kate, and Madison. Red was predeceased by his son Dion (1976), grandson Evan (2013), great-grandson Atli (2013), son-in-law Cliff, his parents Bill and Minnie Rose Cheyney, and his brother Brian. A Service will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Ponoka at a later date. Details will be announced. Memorial donations are gratefully accepted to Prostate Cancer Canada. To express condolences to Red's family, please visit www.womboldfuneralhomes.com.
