After a life well lived, we the family of Gérard "Gerry" Adrien Pagé announce his passing. Born 2nd of April 1929, the 6th child to Albert Pagé and Alma Beauregaurd in Prince Albert. Pépère passed away peacefully at home in Parksville, B.C. on the 3rd of November 2020 with his wife Kay at his side. He is survived by his wife Kay (Pretty) Pagé of Parksville, B.C., his 5 children, Lucille (Sydney) Reynish, Daniel (Patricia) Pagé, Claude (Lyn) Pagé, Gisele Pagé, Roger (Kim) Pagé, 17 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, his brother André of Calgary, AB; his two sisters, Madeleine Mills of Calgary, AB and Jeanette Godin of Kamloops, B.C. and Kay's daughters, Linda (James) Shearer and Glenda (Tom) Cowley. Gérard was predeceased by his wife of 57 years Yvette (Trudeau) in 2008, grandson Blair Pagé-Wilkinson, son-in-law Brent Wilkinson, two brothers, Marcel of Calgary, AB., Raymond of Royston, B.C. and sister Thérèse Johnson of Prince Albert. Gérard worked for C.P. Express, B.A. Oil/Gulf Canada, Prince Albert Funeral Home, Victoria Union Hospital Psychiatric Center and Sacred Heart Cathedral. In lieu of other tributes, donations in memory of Gérard may be made to Sacred Heart Cathedral, Prince Albert Building Fund. It is the family's intention to have a public Funeral Mass and Interment in the Spring of 2021. Family and friends wishing to send online condolences are welcome to visit www.beaulacfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Beau "Lac" Funeral Home, Marianne Turcotte, Funeral Director, Prince Albert, SK 306-763-3322.