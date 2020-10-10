The family of Glen Despins is deeply saddened to announce his tragic passing on Thursday, October 1, 2020 in a traffic accident near Osler, SK while travelling with his youngest son to Waskesiu, SK. Left to mourn his passing and cherish his memory are, his loving wife, Wendy; and sons, Adam (25) and Eric (22). A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and will be streamed online. A full obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper.

