It is with heavy hearts that the family of Gloria Stronski announces her passing on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the age of 81 years. Gloria was born at Wakaw, SK on January 8, 1939. She was predeceased by her daughter Daria (2012); parents Metro and Mary Hryniuk; and brother Steve (Norma) Hryniuk. She is survived by her husband John and brother Bob Hryniuk (Ann). Gloria will be remembered by all her nieces, Darlene Dubley, Marilyn Lautsch, Barbra Nielsen, Denese Caryula and Christine Davis; nephews, Dave Mudry, Patrick Mundry, Douglas Stronski, Robby Hryniuk, Tyronne Stronski as well as many cousins and very close friends. After her business secretarial education, Gloria worked at the Prince Albert Herald Newspaper till July 1963. After her marriage she worked at the Regina Leader Post until retirement in 1996. Gloria has been a member of the Descent of the Holy Spirit Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Sober) in Regina and was recognized by the Ukrainian Women's Association of Canada for her 50 years of membership and volunteer work. She was also a member of Prosvita. John, Gloria, and Daria enjoyed traveling. Their travels took them to Victoria in the west and Quebec in the east along with many states in the U.S.A. including three trips to Disneyland in California, Disney World in Florida, Nassau Island, and Waskesiu. The last twenty years have been spent at the cabin and spa at Manitou Beach. Thank you to Rev. Fr. Volodmyr Feskiw of Descent of the Holy Spirit Ukranian Orthodox Church (Sober in Regina), and a deep profound thank you to Dr. Macknee, Dr. Meena, and all the nurses at Pasqua Hospital 4B. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Gloria's name to The Canadian Diabetic Association, 917 Albert Street, Regina, SK or a . To leave an online message of condolence, please visit: www.victoriaavenuefuneral.com
Vichnaya Pamyat
Memory Eternal
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Apr. 14, 2020