|
|
Gordon died in Kelowna, B.C. on December 10, 2019 at the age of 95. Predeceased by his parents John and Kari Grambo (nee: Kilden) and wife Frances (nee: Foster). Survived by his sister Marie Bristol-Pentiction, B.C., daughters, Linda Turner-Kelowna, B.C., Della Janzen (Richard)-Deep River, ON, son John Grambo (Pam)-Birch Hills, SK, grandchildren, Kevin Grambo-Nanaimo, B.C., Kari Janzen (Les)-Jasper, AB, Travis Janzen (Agatha)-Oakville, ON, Tye and Chad Grambo-Saskatoon, SK and great grandchildren Azure Turner-Nanaimo, B.C., Savannah and Elinore Janzen-Oakville, ON. Gordon was born in Saskatoon, July 3, 1924. At a young age, he was adopted by a family living in Birch Hills, SK. In 1948 he married Frances Foster from Bonnie Hills, SK. He worked for the Saskatchewan Power Corporation for 35 years until his retirement in 1978. He was proud to be involved in the rural electrification in Saskatchewan during the 1950's. He was a member of Birch Hills Town Council for 8 years and served as a volunteer fire fighter. Besides golfing and fishing, he spent many volunteer hours planting trees and enhancing the Golf Club. Following Gordon's retirement he and Frances enjoyed many trips to Europe, Mexico, and visiting sister-in-law Freda and family in Oregon. In 1988 they moved to West Kelowna, B.C. where they made many new friends in the Cooperative Housing Complex. In 2014 following the death of his wife of 66 years, Gordon moved to Fernbrae Manor, a Supportive Housing Complex in Kelowna. There will be no visitation. The family would like to thank the residents at Central Okanagan Cooperative Housing for their support and friendship over the years, the staff at Fernbrae Manor, Interior Health, Spring Valley Care Centre and Veteran Affairs. Cremation will be followed by a private interment at a later date. Donations can be made to the Birch Hills Golf Club or .
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Dec. 14, 2019