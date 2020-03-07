|
|
Grant Moberly, of Calgary passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the age of 67 years. Grant was born in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan and lived in Calgary for many years. Grant succumbed to liver disease surrounded by family and close friends at the Foothills Medical Centre. Grant is survived by his four children, Matthew, Vanessa, Paris, and Rachelle, as well as his sister, Cheryl, his goddaughter Jolene, and many other nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. Grant was hardworking, loyal, and loving, and he fought bravely to the end. His loss will be deeply felt by those whose lives he touched. Those wishing to honor Grant's life can make a donation in his name directly to Wounded Warriors Canada at https://woundedwarriors.ca/donate/ or 1-888-706-4808. Please join us for a come-and-go buffet lunch to celebrate Dad's life on Tuesday March 10th from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Star House restaurant in Prince Albert.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Mar. 7, 2020