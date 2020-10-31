Gregory (Greg) David Griffiths was born September 17, 1975 in Prince Albert, SK. He passed away on October 26th, 2020 in St. Paul's Hospital, Saskatoon, SK. with his Love, Angela by his side. He fought a valorous battle with cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer), which took his life in just 9 weeks. Left to mourn but more importantly celebrate a life lived with love, are his beloved son Keller with his mother Amanda Griffiths, his partner Angela Kunz and step-children Karson, Kaitlyn and Kaylee, grandmother Marjorie Wilson, mother Ruth Griffiths, sister Gwyn (Blair) Pambrun, niece Tia-Marie, aunt Charlotte Wilson, uncle Paul (Joyce) Wilson, uncle Grant Wilson, cousins Carla Wilson and Andrea (Scot) Keedwell and their families. Greg is also survived by numerous friends who meant so much to him. He was predeceased by his father, Peter Griffiths and grandparents Gerald Wilson, David Griffiths, Frances (Griffiths) Baker. In lieu of flowers, Greg's wishes were to support and celebrate 2SLGBTQ youth in Saskatoon. Donations can be made to OUTSaskatoon's Pride Home at www.outsaskatoon.ca/donate. Alternatively, donations may be made to SCAT Street Cat Rescue Program Inc. via e-transfer to: contact@streetcat.ca
. Greg was a passionate supporter of organ donation. Please let your loved ones know of your intentions to donate. Cremation arrangements in care of David Schurr, Mourning Glory Funeral Services www.mourningglory.ca