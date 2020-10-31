1/1
Gregory David "Greg" Griffiths
1975 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory (Greg) David Griffiths was born September 17, 1975 in Prince Albert, SK. He passed away on October 26th, 2020 in St. Paul's Hospital, Saskatoon, SK. with his Love, Angela by his side. He fought a valorous battle with cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer), which took his life in just 9 weeks. Left to mourn but more importantly celebrate a life lived with love, are his beloved son Keller with his mother Amanda Griffiths, his partner Angela Kunz and step-children Karson, Kaitlyn and Kaylee, grandmother Marjorie Wilson, mother Ruth Griffiths, sister Gwyn (Blair) Pambrun, niece Tia-Marie, aunt Charlotte Wilson, uncle Paul (Joyce) Wilson, uncle Grant Wilson, cousins Carla Wilson and Andrea (Scot) Keedwell and their families. Greg is also survived by numerous friends who meant so much to him. He was predeceased by his father, Peter Griffiths and grandparents Gerald Wilson, David Griffiths, Frances (Griffiths) Baker. In lieu of flowers, Greg's wishes were to support and celebrate 2SLGBTQ youth in Saskatoon. Donations can be made to OUTSaskatoon's Pride Home at www.outsaskatoon.ca/donate. Alternatively, donations may be made to SCAT Street Cat Rescue Program Inc. via e-transfer to: contact@streetcat.ca. Greg was a passionate supporter of organ donation. Please let your loved ones know of your intentions to donate. Cremation arrangements in care of David Schurr, Mourning Glory Funeral Services www.mourningglory.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Prince Albert Daily Herald on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mourning Glory Funeral Services
1201 8th Street East
Saskatoon, SK S7H 0S5
(306) 978-5200
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 30, 2020
Greg was a good guy. Always seemed up beat and always enjoyed working with him. I'm sorry he earned his wings way too soon. I send my deepest condolences to Angela, Keller and the rest of his loving family. We will all miss you Greg!!!
Theresa Carlson
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved