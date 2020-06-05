Gregory Frank "Gregg" Rustulka
The passing of Gregg Rustulka, of Kenaston and formerly of Prince Albert, Sask., occurred peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, with his loving wife of 45 years by his side. Gregg loved His Lord and Saviour and he loved people. This led him to a life of service as a missionary and pastor. He loved to serve people and did so every chance he got. A day didn't go by where he wasn't checking in with those around him. He lived this way till the very end and one of his very last statements was "just make sure that everyone knows how much I loved them!" The world lost a terrific husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend this week. His legacy will live on and many will enjoy heaven with Gregg because of his work here on Earth. Gregg is lovingly remembered by his wife, Lynn; his family: Scott (Desiree) Rustulka and their children, Savannah, Skye, Dellan & Delilah; Cherie Rustulka; and Keli (Greg) Rosenquist and their children, Hayden & Mia; his brothers, Blair (Marti), Kenton and David (Lisa) Rustulka; and numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank & Hertha Rustulka; and by his brother, Charles. A Service of Remembrance will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to: Gideons International. Arrangements are in care of the Outlook Funeral Chapel 306-867-8255.

Published in Prince Albert Daily Herald on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
