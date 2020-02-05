Home

More Obituaries for Harry Romanchuk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Romanchuk

Harry Romanchuk In Memoriam





May 13, 1993-February 5, 2010

In loving Memory of you, Harry!
Hard to believe 10 years ago today we said goodbye,
Not sure where that time has gone,
Stories and memories are kept alive
As a candle shines brightly with the
love you send at every family event.

Every time we think of you
Our hearts just fill with pride
and though we always miss you,
We know you're always by our side.

Love you always,
Jackie & her family
Also, the Romanchuk family and your dear friends.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Feb. 5, 2020
