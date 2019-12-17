Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home - Saskatoon
8th St. East, 1st right past Briargate Rd.
Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J8
(306) 477-4400
Resources
More Obituaries for Harvey Mourot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harvey James Mourot


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harvey James Mourot Notice
Harvey James Mourot, beloved husband of Mrs. Wendy B. Mourot of Saskatoon, passed away at St. Paul's Hospital on December 15, 2019 at the age of 60 years. He was the loving husband of Wendy; father of Mandy (Shaun), Diane, Denis (Diana) and grandfather of Jonathon, Colin and Charles. He will also be lovingly remembered by his mother, Jennie Mourot; brother, Doug Mourot; sister, Lynda Renaud as well as grandchildren Morgan, Duncan and Aida. Harvey was predeceased by his father, Frank Joseph Mourot; father-in-law, Jean-Paul Hebert and cousin, Murray Mandzak. Harvey was born in 1959 to Frank and Jennie Mourot. As the son of a railway man, he lived many places before settling down in Prince Albert where he attended St. Mary's High School. There he met the love of his life, Wendy Hebert. They were married in 1981 and relocated to Saskatoon after the birth of their first child. He went on to have a long career at the CN and lovingly raised 3 children. He was very proud to welcome 3 grandsons into his life and they brought immeasurable joy and happiness to him. He was very much looking forward to welcoming his future daughter-in-law and 3 new grandchildren to the family in August 2020. Dad loved the Blue Jays, curling, golf and coaching his children's sports. We are forever grateful to him for sharing his love of Waskesiu and "critter' watching with us. The dominant theme of his life was the love and dedication he showed to the "apple of his eye" Wendy. A Celebration of Harvey's Life will be held Thursday, December 19 at 1:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home (210 Wess Rd, Saskatoon). Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.hillcrestmemorial.ca Arrangements entrusted to Jamie Rugg.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harvey's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -