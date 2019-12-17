|
Harvey James Mourot, beloved husband of Mrs. Wendy B. Mourot of Saskatoon, passed away at St. Paul's Hospital on December 15, 2019 at the age of 60 years. He was the loving husband of Wendy; father of Mandy (Shaun), Diane, Denis (Diana) and grandfather of Jonathon, Colin and Charles. He will also be lovingly remembered by his mother, Jennie Mourot; brother, Doug Mourot; sister, Lynda Renaud as well as grandchildren Morgan, Duncan and Aida. Harvey was predeceased by his father, Frank Joseph Mourot; father-in-law, Jean-Paul Hebert and cousin, Murray Mandzak. Harvey was born in 1959 to Frank and Jennie Mourot. As the son of a railway man, he lived many places before settling down in Prince Albert where he attended St. Mary's High School. There he met the love of his life, Wendy Hebert. They were married in 1981 and relocated to Saskatoon after the birth of their first child. He went on to have a long career at the CN and lovingly raised 3 children. He was very proud to welcome 3 grandsons into his life and they brought immeasurable joy and happiness to him. He was very much looking forward to welcoming his future daughter-in-law and 3 new grandchildren to the family in August 2020. Dad loved the Blue Jays, curling, golf and coaching his children's sports. We are forever grateful to him for sharing his love of Waskesiu and "critter' watching with us. The dominant theme of his life was the love and dedication he showed to the "apple of his eye" Wendy. A Celebration of Harvey's Life will be held Thursday, December 19 at 1:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home (210 Wess Rd, Saskatoon). Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.hillcrestmemorial.ca Arrangements entrusted to Jamie Rugg.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Dec. 17, 2019