|
|
Harvey Leonard Aadland was born February 13, 1938 to Leonard Aadland and Helen Njaa in Birch Hills, SK. Harvey attended Grade school in Birch Hills and was very active in all sports - especially hockey. He began playing hockey at a very young age and quickly developed skills which would lead him into a successful hockey career. Harvey was billeted by many families around Saskatchewan. Family members in Loreburn/Outloook enjoyed listening to Harvey's hockey games on the radio. Harvey especially loved his time he played for the Prince Albert Mintos from 1955-1958. He began training camps for the NHL, however an unfortunate injury prevented him from carrying on. Shortly after his career with the Mintos Harvey began farming in Birch Hills. He enjoyed all aspects of farming, which included grain, cattle, pigs, chickens and horses. Around this time Harvey found support with Alcoholics Anonymous. He would easily refer to the people he met here as family. Harvey continued with AA until he passed with 38 years of sobriety. His family was extremely proud of this- as was he. Harvey committed the latter part of his life to helping others in any way that he could. Harvey met his wife Colleen and her son Chris in 1987 and married in 1989. They lived on the farm in Birch Hills. Harvey was the perfect husband to Colleen and father to Chris. He taught Chris everything he knows about farming, trucking and so much more. Shortly after they had their daughter Heidi. She completed the family, and Harvey was so proud of his daughter. He would show her off at "coffee row" and made sure he passed all his knowledge down to her as well. Harvey loved and always had time for his family. He was someone that Chris and Heidi could always ask a question to and listen to him for guidance. He was the most gentle, supportive father and husband. Harvey always kept busy with his gravel business and took pride in his equipment. He truly loved the social aspect of being able to visit people when he delivered a load of gravel. Harvey always had stories to tell! Harvey's face would light up when he would see his grandson's Jay and Kaleb. They truly were the light of his life. He always knew how to make them smile. Harvey was able to see his wife Colleen retire this year and got to spend these last few months with her at home. He always kept her on her toes as he never lost his witty charm. Harvey passed away suddenly on July 30, 2019 in Prince Albert. Harvey was predeceased by his parents Leonard and Helen; sister Lynne (Edward) his parents-in-law Donald and Mildred Hoegi; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, and special cat Riggs. Harvey is lovingly remembered by his wife Colleen, his son Chris (Whitney) Schigol and their son Kaleb; his daughter Heidi (Brendan) Doderai and their son Jay; his niece Jill (Jamie) Taylor; and their sons Micheal & Justin. Donations in Harvey's memory can be made to Birch Hills Multi-Use Facility and/or Birch Hills Fire Department. A Celebration of Life for Harvey will take place on Tuesday August 6, 2019 at 2:00PM located at the Lake Park Baptist Church in Birch Hills, SK. Arrangements in care of MacKenzie Chapel & Crematorium. Brian and Bev Stobbs, Renée Phaneuf - Funeral Directors. www.MacKenzieChapel.ca 306.763.8488.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Aug. 2, 2019