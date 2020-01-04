|
With heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Helen Balicki, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt on December 31st, 2019 at the age of 86 years. Helen was born on January 15th, 1933 in the family home at Janow Corners, Saskatchewan. She grew up on her family's farm and attended Emilebury school. In the spring of 1949, she met her future husband, Frank Balicki. Her beauty and sparkling personality captured his attention immediately. It was love at first sight. They were married in the fall of the same year on October 8th, 1949. After splitting their time between Saskatchewan, Ontario, back to Saskatchewan, British Columbia then back to Saskatchewan again, they settled at the family farm at Samburg in 1956 where they raised their three children. Helen was the consummate farm wife. In addition to raising her three children she played a huge part in running the farm. Her days were spent making meals, doing chores and enjoying her hobbies. Chores included looking after and feeding chickens, ducks, pigs and cattle, milking cows, tending a huge garden and canning. when required she would drive a tractor, operate a combine, haul bales and drive the school bus when Frank wasn't able to do so. She truly enjoyed the hard work and freedom of farm life. Helen found time to enjoy her hobbies such as knitting, crocheting, cross stitching, working on crossword puzzles and making ceramics. She had her own kiln in the basement and was a member of the Meath Park Ceramics Club. In 2000, Helen and Frank retired from farming and moved to a condo in Prince Albert. Helen was very happy at the condo and enjoyed her time there until July of 2016 when she moved to a care home. While living at the condo she made many friends and especially enjoyed the weekly card games which she attended regularly. Helen was a fantastic cook. Her meals were always something that everyone looked forward to and she loved hosting meals for the family. If your dropped in for a visit you would never leave hungry. Helen loved spending time with her family. Visits from her grandchildren always brought a huge smile to her face. She and Frank loved to watch their grandchildren play hockey or ringette and baseball. Helen especially enjoyed Xmas concerts and recitals. Helen will always be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her greatest pleasures came from things she could do to help others or bring a smile to their faces. Her door was always open to family and friends. Helen is survived by her three children; Lloyd Balicki (Annette), Lennie Balicki (John), Dale Balicki (Val) as well as her 7 grandchildren; Brady (Chantelle), Krista (Jeff), Jordan (Carmen), Karla (Tyler), Jace (Brooke), Jamie (Ryan), Kellie (Monte) and her great-grandchildren: Nathan, Colton, Kaden, Kale, Otis, Frances and Stevie-Mae. She is also survived by her sister Elsie Kazimer, niece Carolyn Dowdell, nephews John and Paul Kazimer and their children. Helen was predeceased by her husband Frank on June 4, 2005, her father John Chambul on March 24, 1968 and her mother Polly on December 28, 1996. The family sends a heartfelt Thank You to the caregivers at Jubilee Lodge in Kinistino for their compassionate and loving care during the time Helen was with them. Donations in Helen's memory may be directed to: Jubilee Lodge Box 370 Kinistino, Sask. S0J 1H0 (306-864-2851) or to a . A Celebration of Helen's life will take place at Gray's Funeral Chapel, 575 28th Street West, Prince Albert, Sask. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 commencing at 2:00 pm. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.grays.ca. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Gray's Funeral Chapel, (306) 922-4729.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Jan. 4, 2020