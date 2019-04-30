|
Helen, age 85, passed away on April 26, 2019 at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon. Helen is survived by her children Kevin (Janice) and Karen, and grandchildren Jeremy and Benjamin (Kayla) Giesbrecht. The Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Louise Avenue Congregational Church (1602 Louise Ave.) in Saskatoon. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements in care of Mourning Glory Funeral Services (306) 978-5200 www.mourningglory.ca
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Apr. 30, 2019