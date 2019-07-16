It is with great sadness that the family of Helen Pauline Praski (Huculak) announces her sudden passing on June 26, 2019. Helen was the youngest daughter of William and Mary Huculak. She enjoyed and had fond memories of growing up with her large family on the Shipman farm. On October 10, 1964, Helen married Zigmund Praski. To this marriage three children were born, Sharon, Loretta (Lori), and David. Helen and Zigmund bought a farm and lived in the Fairy Glen, Gronlid area, working hard until retirement. They sold the farm and moved to Prince Albert in 1998. Mom was a hard worker, an excellent cook, and, until her health issues, always had coffee on ready for company and a good game of cards. Mom loved kids, accepted all, and refused none. She was the best Baba, and was a Baba to more than her own, including all the daycare children. Mom taught many how to make cabbage rolls, perogies, bread, and how to can food to get through the harsh winters. Mom had a good sense of humor, was soft-hearted, never asked for too much, and didn't want to burden anyone, especially her children. Helen is survived by her children: David (Sandra) and their family Jordan (Jolene) and their children Brayden, Jessica, and Troy; Conrad (Bella) and their children Tyler, Joshua, Kasey, Damyen, Rylee and Milo; Roland and his children Vienna, Jerome and Aurora; Thomas (Chelsea) and their children Gage and Jaycee. Loretta (Raymond) Bandet and their children Cory (Lisa); Lee (Raney) and their children Antwon, Tayla and Leeah, Dion, Lia; Ryan (Kerri); Tarra (Richard); Megall (Adele) Matthew (Glynis), Amelia and their families. Son-in-law Kevin Raymond and his children Tyler, Nolan, and Brendan. Her sister Rose, and brothers Paul and Walter. Helen was predeceased by her parents William and Mary, her husband Zigmund, her eldest daughter Sharon, her six brothers Mike, Tony, Nick, Cecil, Bill and Peter, and three sisters Katie, Tillie and Eunice. At Helen's request cremation has taken place. There will be a private service held at a later date. The family requests that donations be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Published in the Prince Albert Herald on July 16, 2019