It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Helga Elaine Brown on August 7, 2020. She took her last breaths peacefully, with her daughter at her side, at the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon. Helga was born in The Pas, MB on January 21, 1955. She spent her early years in Thicket Portage, MB and went on to live in Thompson, MB from the age of 9. She grew up as the youngest of 7 kids. She married her husband in 1980 and went on to have her beloved daughter, Shauna, in 1983. Helga worked as an LPN for Dr. Rich in Thompson, MB for many years and loved her time spent working there. Following her husband's retirement, they moved to Prince Albert, SK in 2002. In Price Albert, Helga worked at Mont St. Joes, where she made lifelong friends and continued to volunteer for years after. Helga fought a very long and very courageous battle with cancer. She had a very positive outlook and battled with a strength unfathomable. She very much enjoyed spending time with her daughter and grandchildren – Savannah and Helga particularly had a very special bond. Helga believed very strongly in living life to its fullest and travelled with her daughter to San Francisco, Mexico, Norway, Cuba, the Dominican Republic in recent years, and to Winnipeg every summer to see Helga's family, creating many lifelong memories. Helga was very fortunate to have many friends whom she considered family. She enjoyed being with her family of choice and going to shows, coffee, meals, bingo, card games, travelling or whatever presented itself. Helga was always up for anything and loved reading, playing crib, walking, visiting, and cooking. Helga had an innate ability to love unconditionally. She had a heart of gold and will be remembered most of all for being an amazingly kind, honest and truly virtuous person. She leaves behind her daughter Shauna (Greg) and grandchildren Savannah and Garrett; her sister Sonja (Denis); her nephews Leon (Tamara), Denny (Melanie) and their children Elise and Remy; family friends Kenny and Ruth Doucette; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends who loved her dearly. She was predeceased by her parents, Engebret and Mary Helgesen; parents-in-law, Lucille and John Brown; siblings Anna, Louise, Siggi, Lolly, and Sharon; and niece, Carla. The family would like to extend a special, heartfelt thank you to Dr. Shahid Ahmed and RN Tracy and all the staff at the Saskatoon Cancer Centre for their kindness and care over the years. A Private Family Service will be held. Family and friends wishing to send online condolences are welcome to visit www.beaulacfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Beau "Lac" Funeral Home, Lorne Adams, Funeral Director, Prince Albert, SK 306-763-3322.