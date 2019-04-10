|
|
Herbert Fred Kirnbauer
Herbert Kirnbauer, late of Prince Albert, SK, passed away on March 7, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Herb was born in Rosthern on April 15, 1931. He had worked in western Canada, but ultimately made Prince Albert his long- time home where he owned and managed multiple properties. Herb is survived by: his sons: Brent and Brian; his daughter: Jackie; and his granddaughters: Brianne, Christina, Stephanie, Marina and Kambi. A Private Family Service will be held. Family and friends wishing to send online condolences are invited to visit www.beaulacfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Beau "Lac" Funeral Home, Prince Albert, Tracy-Lynn Lenchuk, Funeral Director (306-763-3322).
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Apr. 10, 2019