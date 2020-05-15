|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passage of a Hildegard (Hilde) Martha Willen. Hilde passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Paradise Path in the Herb Bassett Home in Prince Albert at the age of 94 following a very well lived life. Hildegard was born to Adalbert and Martha Blank on February 20, 1926 in Heilsburg, Germany. She came to Saskatchewan with her brothers Albert and Heinz Blank and her mother Martha in March 1951 and immediately put her culinary skills to work as a cook. Over the next 16 years she worked as a cook in restaurants from Carmel, California to Waskesiu in Prince Albert National Park. It was in Waskesiu while working as a cook in the Lakeview Hotel that she met the love of her life, Joseph Willen. Hilde and Joseph were married in Prince Albert on April 27, 1968. They enjoyed 17 wonderful years together at their home in Lake Lenore, Saskatchewan until their relationship was tragically ended with a fatal auto accident that took the lives of Joseph and his brother in law, Henry Brinkman on July 10, 1985. Hildegard continued to live at their home in Lake Lenore for the next 30 years, where she became renowned for regularly sharing the fruits of her large vegetable and flower garden, her baking, her crafts, her superb home made meals, beautiful flower arrangements, and arguably the best egg salad sandwiches around at church and community functions. Hildegard was predeceased by her parents Adalbert and Martha, her husband, Joseph Willen, her brothers Albert, Alphonse and Erwin Blank, her brother in law, Henry Brinkman, sister in law, Olga Stuckel, and her nephew Norman Blank. Hilde is survived by her brother Heinz Blank, her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Dolores Blank, Irma Brinkman, Eugene and Carol Willen, Jerome and Hildegard Schumacher, William and Elizabeth Hricz, and Mel and Wilma Schumacher, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews living across North America. Aunt Hilde exemplified a well lived life with a strong faith shown daily in her service to those around her. She was a dignified lady of the absolute highest integrity with a great love for her family, faith community at St Andrews and all her friends and neighbours in Lake Lenore and later in Prince Albert. She will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing her. In respect for the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions a graveside service will be held for Hildegard at St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church in Lake Lenore on Saturday, May 16, 2020 with a viewing scheduled for 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM followed by the graveside service presided over by Father Anthony Atter at 2 PM. Pall bearers for the service include Hildegard's nephews and godchildren, Irwin Blank, Daniel Blank, Raymond Chenier, Lionel Willen, Charmaine Keck, and Kenneth Brinkman. In lieu of other tributes, please provide donations to Paradise Path at Herb Bassett, 1200 24th Street W Prince Albert, SK S6V 4N9. who provided excellent care to Aunt Hilde in the final years of her life. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.grays.ca. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Gray's Funeral Chapel, (306) 922-4729.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on May 15, 2020