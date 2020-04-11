Home

Irene Florence Brown


1925 - 2020
Irene Florence Brown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4th, 2020 at the age of 94.5 years, at the Wainwright Extended Care Facility, in Wainwright Alberta. Irene was born on Tuesday, September 8, 1925 to Ernest and Hazel Hazelwood of the Colleston district, east of Prince Albert. She took her schooling at Colleston school number 9 and her high school at Prince Albert Notre Dame de Soin. She then attended Normal School in Saskatoon, and became a teacher. With her first teaching job at the Cecil School, where she taught for a year and met our Dad, Lewis Brown who farmed a mile north of the school. Our parents raised six children; Dave (Arlene) Brown, who reside on the original farm, Delma Reber, Moose Jaw, SK. Allan (Christine) Brown, Marwayne, AB, Anne (Ernie) Tobler, Brooks, AB, Christine Flogan, Saskatoon, SK, Cathy (Ken) Foster, New Serepta, AB. Grandma Brown is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren who are scattered across Western Canada. Our Mother lived a good life. Our parents worked as a team and always shared the load. They taught us the value of hard work, honesty, good sportsmanship and how to live our lives in a way that was beneficial to the people around us. Interment will be in Memorial Gardens, beside our father and we will hold a memorial service at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of River Park Funeral Home, (306) 764-2727, Don Moriarty, Funeral Director.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Apr. 11, 2020
