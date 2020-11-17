The family of Jim Hamilton sadly announce his passing on October 31, 2020 with family at his side. He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years Lorraine Aimee (nee Huard). He is survived by his children Valerie (Doug) Howie, Lynne (Gerry) Zakus, Diane (Jim) Nichols, Don (Norma) Hamilton, his grandchildren Kevin (Julie), Kelly, Greg (Jennifer), Gary (Michelle), Neil (Lisa) and many great grandchildren. Dad was born and raised in Saskatoon. He joined the Royal Canadian Navy and was stationed in Halifax during World War II, there he met and married Mom, who was a member of the Canadian Army. They returned to Saskatoon after the war to start their family and a new life. They started and ran Hamilton Towing for many years as well an Esso service station. In 1970 they moved to London, Ontario where Dad worked for and then purchased National Trailer Convoy. Dad had many interests in his life, such as earning his private pilot licence; he was an avid golfer with four Holes in One to his name. He was also a member of Saskatoon's Lions Club for many years and was very involved in many community programs through the club. He also became the President of the Saskatoon Lions club and went on to be the District Governor and the International President. Upon retirement they made their home in Waskesiu and Mesa, Arizona. After Moms passing Dad remained in Waskesiu. It was Dads life and he never wanted to leave, so it was a very hard decision, but seven years ago he decided, with a little help, to move closer to family and sold the cottage and made Kelowna, B.C. his new home. The family wish to express our heartfelt thanks Dr. R Van der Ross and to the many staff members of Cottonwood Long Term Care, who cared for and loved our Dad. In lieu of flowers the family wishes for donations goes to Canadian Stroke and Heart Foundation. There will be an internment and graveside celebration of life in Saskatoon, in the Veterans section of Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date. Condolences maybe sent to the family by visiting www.firstmemorialfufneralkelowna.com