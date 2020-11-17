1/1
James Edward Hamilton
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The family of Jim Hamilton sadly announce his passing on October 31, 2020 with family at his side. He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years Lorraine Aimee (nee Huard). He is survived by his children Valerie (Doug) Howie, Lynne (Gerry) Zakus, Diane (Jim) Nichols, Don (Norma) Hamilton, his grandchildren Kevin (Julie), Kelly, Greg (Jennifer), Gary (Michelle), Neil (Lisa) and many great grandchildren. Dad was born and raised in Saskatoon. He joined the Royal Canadian Navy and was stationed in Halifax during World War II, there he met and married Mom, who was a member of the Canadian Army. They returned to Saskatoon after the war to start their family and a new life. They started and ran Hamilton Towing for many years as well an Esso service station. In 1970 they moved to London, Ontario where Dad worked for and then purchased National Trailer Convoy. Dad had many interests in his life, such as earning his private pilot licence; he was an avid golfer with four Holes in One to his name. He was also a member of Saskatoon's Lions Club for many years and was very involved in many community programs through the club. He also became the President of the Saskatoon Lions club and went on to be the District Governor and the International President. Upon retirement they made their home in Waskesiu and Mesa, Arizona. After Moms passing Dad remained in Waskesiu. It was Dads life and he never wanted to leave, so it was a very hard decision, but seven years ago he decided, with a little help, to move closer to family and sold the cottage and made Kelowna, B.C. his new home. The family wish to express our heartfelt thanks Dr. R Van der Ross and to the many staff members of Cottonwood Long Term Care, who cared for and loved our Dad. In lieu of flowers the family wishes for donations goes to Canadian Stroke and Heart Foundation. There will be an internment and graveside celebration of life in Saskatoon, in the Veterans section of Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date. Condolences maybe sent to the family by visiting www.firstmemorialfufneralkelowna.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Prince Albert Daily Herald on Nov. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved