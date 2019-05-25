It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Jean Marian May on May 10, 2019 at City Hospital, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Jean was predeceased by her loving husband Malcolm John May in 1984. She is survived by her three sons, Martin (Sheila), Nigel (Laurie) and Clive (Birgitte); 8 wonderful grandchildren Gillian (Graeme), Jessica (Kenny), Duncan (Rianna), Christine (Adam), Katrina (Trevor), Kasper (Shannon), Sarah (Jordan), and Caroline; 4 precious great-grandchildren Donovan, Tatiana, Cruz and Anne. Jean Marian May was born on June 1, 1928 in Stourbridge Worcestershire, England. She was born into a family of five children. Jean, the only girl, grew up during the depression and war years in England. After the war, Jean qualified as a Registered Nurse and met a young surgeon, Malcolm John May. They were married March 31, 1952. Jean and Malcolm decided to immigrate to Canada and in January of 1955 arriving in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan with two-year-old Martin. Jean made many good friends and grew to love her new home in Prince Albert. She loved reading, music, dancing, was a fantastic cook, loved shopping for clothes and never found a Winners Store she didn't like! In 1971, Jean and Malcolm built a cabin at Emma Lake where she loved to spend her summers entertaining her grandchildren on sleep-overs and preparing food. No one had more beautiful flowers at a cottage than Jean May. Jean loved to travel with Malcolm and after his death she continued this tradition traveling with many good friends including Joe and Wayne. In the early 1980's, Jean reunited family ties with her surviving brothers and spent many happy days visiting England, Europe and South Africa. Even after the passing of her brothers, she remained very close with her English nieces Jill, Barbara, and Cousin Diane. Jean attended St. Alban's Anglican Church for many years in Prince Albert where she was always an active participant in the life of the church. A Celebration of Jean's Life and Interment will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at St. Mary's Anglican Church and Cemetery (15 Street, Prince Albert, SK) with The Right Reverend Michael W. Hawkins, Bishop of Saskatchewan officiating. Arrangements are in care of John Schachtel – Mourning Glory Funeral Services (306) 978-5200 www.mourningglory.ca Published in the Prince Albert Herald on May 25, 2019