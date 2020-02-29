Home

Jesse J. Hanson

In Loving Memory of a dear father and brother
Jesse J. Hanson
March 1, 2019

Remember him with a smile today
He was not one for tears,
Reflect instead on memories
Of all the happy years.
Recall to mind the way he laughed
And all the things he said,
His strength, his stance,
The way he walked
Remember these instead.
The good advice he'd give us
His eyes that shone with laughter,
So much of him will never die
But live on forever after.......

Lovingly remembered,
Penny (Don), Kathy, Murphy and brother Huie
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
