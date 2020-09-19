Jill Mary Marlow was born June 1, 1934 in Taranaki, New Zealand and passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020, in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. Jill was pre-deceased by her husband, Charles (Chuck) Marlow and sons Phillip, Robert, and infant son, William, as well as by her siblings and her dear friend, Pilar Dennis. Jill is survived by her daughter, Lorrie Marlow of Ottawa, Ontario and extended family in New Zealand, Australia, Britain and a brother-in-law James Marlow and family in the US. In 1956, Jill obtained her Teacher's Certificate in New Zealand and emigrated to Britain. From Britain she applied in 1957, to teach in Canada and travelled by ship arriving at the Port of Montreal and immediately westward by train, to teach in Rabbit Lake and Shell Lake, Saskatchewan. While still in Britain, Jill had knitted cardigans in anticipation of the harsh Canadian winters but soon realized that cardigans were not enough. Jill often spoke of the kindness and support of the residents in those communities during her early years in Canada. She met her future husband, Chuck Marlow, also a teacher, in the nearby town of Shellbrook, SK and they married in 1962. Chuck and Jill shared a love of Canada, travel and camping. Jill continued to travel and camp until she was 75 years of age. She refused to travel by ship and often stated "I came to Canada on a ship and I am never leaving Canada on a ship". No amount of persuasion to take a luxury cruise would change Jill's mind. Jill proudly obtained her Canadian citizenship in 1991. Chuck was teaching in Meath Park, Saskatchewan, when he passed away in 1975 leaving Jill a young widow with 3 small children. The community of Meath Park rallied around her and Jill never forgot the support she received from those friends and neighbors whose friendships would span decades. As Chuck was a retired US Air Force veteran, Jill joined the Ladies Auxiliary of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #2, volunteered at numerous community events and funeral lunches, and travelled extensively in Canada as a chaperon for youth participating in the Legion Track and Field programs. As a single, working parent, Jill attended classes at night to obtain a Personal Development Worker Certificate. She was employed at the Kinsmen School and in the developmental education program with the Prince Albert School Board from which she retired in 1995. In this part of her career, she met her dear friends, Jean Hewitt and Linda Kristoffersen. Jill's happiest times were spent on the Folmer farm in Steep Creek, Saskatchewan where she enjoyed cooking large meals for the holidays and harvest time, playing cribbage at the kitchen table and snowmobiling with members of yet another community that embraced her warmly. Jill adored the Folmer clan: Rick, Tracy and Murray Folmer and Laurie McMullen, along with her daughters Angie and Cori, all whom she loved as she loved her own children. Jill's deepest disappointment in life was the loss of her two sons, Phillip and Robert, who were taken suddenly within three months of each other. Of these tragedies, Jill often said, "I expected to lose sons in wartime but not in peace". Jill was compelled to use her loss to help educate others. Jill and daughter Lorrie participated in two public safety videos, Youth Workplace Safety and MADD. Jill's final years at the Herb Bassett Home and Pineview Terrace were made comfortable by the very, special people who work there. A huge thanks to dear family friends: Patricia Lunny, Kevin Lunny and Trevor Tucker who provided so much love and support to Jill and Lorrie through good times and bad. Due to current public health concerns, a celebration of Jill's life will be held at a later date. Rest assured that Jill is waving and blowing kisses to you all! Condolences can be sent to the family at www.grays.ca Arrangements have been entrusted to Grays Funeral Chapel of Prince Albert, SK 306-922-4729

