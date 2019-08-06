|
Sister Joan Rice, Fille de la Providence passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on July 28, 2019 at St. Paul's Hospital with Sisters at her side. Sister Joan was born January 22, 1929, in Detroit, Michigan, USA. In 1952 she pronounced her first vows in the Congregation of Les Filles de la Providence/Daughters of Providence. From 1952 to 1967 Sister Joan served in St. Brieux, Vegreville, AB and St. Louis and will be fondly remembered by her former boarders. Sister Joan was remarkably gifted in dealing with the boys and girls in her care. She was always able to keep old friends and make new ones. Sister Joan was an asset in our community with the training she received in caring for the sick and aging. She had an ability to be truly present to people. This was her special gift. In 1971 Sister Joan served as Missionary in Santa Cruz, Bolivia. From July 1979 to July 1982 Sister Joan continued to minister in Bolivia in association with the Maryknoll Sisters. When she returned to Canada, she served as Pastoral Agent in Fort St. James Parish in BC from 1982 to 1996. Some years later Joan worked in Kelowna, BC with St. Vincent de Paul Organization, ministering to the poor and underprivileged. She will be remembered as a faithful missionary and friend by the people she lovingly served. She leaves to mourn her religious family Les Filles de la Providence, her sister Anne Rice, sister-in-law Claudia Anderanin Rice and many nieces and nephews. Joan had a close relationship with her family who live in the USA. She always looked forward to her yearly family visits. We would like to thank the staff at St. Paul's and City Hospital for Sister Joan's great care during her many months at the hospital. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Sts. Donatien & Rogatien Roman Catholic Church in Prud'homme, SK with Fr. Emile April as celebrant. The Rite of Committal will follow at Prud'homme Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Aimé Laventure – Mourning Glory Funeral Services (306) 978-5200 www.mourningglory.ca
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Aug. 6, 2019