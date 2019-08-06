Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mourning Glory Funeral Services
1201 8th Street East
Saskatoon, SK S7H 0S5
(306) 978-5200
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Sts. Donatien & Rogatien Roman Catholic Church
Prud'homme, SK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan RIce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Joan RIce


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister Joan RIce Notice
Sister Joan Rice, Fille de la Providence passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on July 28, 2019 at St. Paul's Hospital with Sisters at her side. Sister Joan was born January 22, 1929, in Detroit, Michigan, USA. In 1952 she pronounced her first vows in the Congregation of Les Filles de la Providence/Daughters of Providence. From 1952 to 1967 Sister Joan served in St. Brieux, Vegreville, AB and St. Louis and will be fondly remembered by her former boarders. Sister Joan was remarkably gifted in dealing with the boys and girls in her care. She was always able to keep old friends and make new ones. Sister Joan was an asset in our community with the training she received in caring for the sick and aging. She had an ability to be truly present to people. This was her special gift. In 1971 Sister Joan served as Missionary in Santa Cruz, Bolivia. From July 1979 to July 1982 Sister Joan continued to minister in Bolivia in association with the Maryknoll Sisters. When she returned to Canada, she served as Pastoral Agent in Fort St. James Parish in BC from 1982 to 1996. Some years later Joan worked in Kelowna, BC with St. Vincent de Paul Organization, ministering to the poor and underprivileged. She will be remembered as a faithful missionary and friend by the people she lovingly served. She leaves to mourn her religious family Les Filles de la Providence, her sister Anne Rice, sister-in-law Claudia Anderanin Rice and many nieces and nephews. Joan had a close relationship with her family who live in the USA. She always looked forward to her yearly family visits. We would like to thank the staff at St. Paul's and City Hospital for Sister Joan's great care during her many months at the hospital. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Sts. Donatien & Rogatien Roman Catholic Church in Prud'homme, SK with Fr. Emile April as celebrant. The Rite of Committal will follow at Prud'homme Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Aimé Laventure – Mourning Glory Funeral Services (306) 978-5200 www.mourningglory.ca
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now