Jodi Elizabeth (Eskes) Mroz was born in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, April 21, 1989. She was everyone's favourite. She had a love of life and always wanted to make everyone laugh. Jodi always loved swimming, riding horses, watching airplanes at the airport with her dad, crafts, country music and dancing. She was the first to say "let's go on a road trip"She loved the farm, the horses, her dog, her cat Prince who was her faithful guardian. She loved bringing friends home on the weekend to show them what Saskatchewan life was like.



From a young age she was always proud to be one of Jehovah's Witnesses. She always stood up for her beliefs and preached to whoever she could. When she was little she wanted to be a fire fighter but her dreams came to a stop at age 9 when she had her accident. She endured over 40 surgeries and several health issues caused by the accident.

At age 14 , she dedicated her life by baptism and became one of Jehovah's Witnesses.



When she finished school at age 17 she started full time ministry work. She travelled to the Dominican Republic, then to Edmonton to learn Chinese. During this time her parents Billy and Sherry Eskes met a special boy named Eric. During one of her visits home Jodi said "if you guys don't adopt him, I'm going to leave here today and never talk to you again because you could save his life and make a difference in a child". So like any good parents, they listened to their child and adopted Eric. Jodi was so proud of her brother. From taking him shopping and buying him the latest fashions to blocking all the girls that came close to him. She taught him about country music and rodeos. And she taught him to be proud of who he was.



Jodi moved to Toronto at age 20 to be closer to medical care. Her parents and brother soon followed her to Toronto.



At age 25 she met the love of her life, Daniel Mroz. In 2017 Jodi went back home to Prince Albert, Saskatchewan to marry him. She had the best ho-down, dance party and her friends came from far and away. Her and her husband Dan settled into married life in London, Ontario. She was so proud of Dan when he started his career as an engineer.



Jodi always had empathy for everybody. She would always do anything in her power to help people- much to the dismay to Billy and Dan's wallets. From giving out $5 gift cards to strangers to giving away her winter jacket. She had a special fondness for children, especially those with special needs. Children were always drawn to her. She fought hard with her health but her body couldn't keep up with her spirit. She passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 28th, 2020. She has so many friends and family that will miss her terribly. We will love her forever. We can't wait to see you again in the New World and your new legs with sparkles and glitter.



Jodi will be forever in the hearts of:

• Her husband Daniel Mroz

• Her parents Billy and Sherry Eskes

• Her brother Eric and Sister-in-Law Charmaine Yahyahkeekoot

• Her Grandma Judy Lisitsa

• Her spiritual adoptive grandparents Fern & Charles Fremont

• Daniel's Parents Barb and Ken Patzel

• Daniel's Sister Julia, Brother-in-law Josh, and children Tomasz and Annika Zanewich

• Close family friends, Peggy, Jonathon, Alyssa and Ian, Zoria, Steve, Carmelle, Logan, Holden, Harper, and Willow

• Uncles, Aunt's, and Cousins

• So many friends around the world



There will be a video presentation via Zoom at 1:30 p.m. EST on Saturday September 5, 2020. Meeting ID: 826 0035 9769 • Passcode: 2134

