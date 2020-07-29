Jack Twist of Abbotsford, BC passed away on June 1, 2020 at the age of 92 at Abbotsford Regional Hospital. He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years Muriel; brother Bill (Ann), sister-in-law Sharon; sons Huel (Jan), David (Janine), and Daryl (Christine); eight grandchildren Michael (Rosalind), Simon, Elizabeth (Jamie), Theo (Raylene), Danielle, Samantha, Alexandra and Jonathan; and great grand-son Jack. Jack was predeceased by his parents Pryce and Verna Twist, brother Reece, and great grand-daughter Megan. Jack was born on a farm near Frobisher SK, Dec 12, 1927. He experienced the depression in his formative years. Participation in sports was an important part of his youth and he carried this passion into the one-room schoolhouses near Estevan SK where he taught for four years. He won the heart of Muriel Carlberg and married her in 1951. That same year Jack and Muriel began training as psychiatric nurses at the Weyburn Psychiatric Hospital. In 1955, Jack and Muriel moved to Moose Jaw SK where they raised their three boys. Jack was always proud of his sons, each unique in his own way. Summers were full of camping, fishing, going to the cabin, and to the Arlington Beach church camp. Muriel and Jack were devoted members of the Free Methodist Church and enjoyed many friendships over cups of coffee. Jack continued his career in psychiatric nursing and was active in the change away from the institutionalization of patients. Jack became involved in establishing group homes in Moose Jaw and supporting people to move into the community to live fuller lives. In 1976 Jack and Muriel moved to Prince Albert where he administered group homes until his retirement in 1984. Jack and Muriel moved to Abbotsford, BC in 1987 to enjoy their retirement near friends and family. They lived happily at Awana for several years while also enjoying many winters travelling south in their RV to camp with friends. Jack delighted in playing card games with his grandchildren and showing them mechanical puzzles. As age caught up to them, Jack and Muriel moved into an independent senior's apartment at Menno Place in Abbotsford, BC. Jack was always faithful to his God, his wife, and his family. He is greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store