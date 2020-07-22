John and his family were the salt of the earth..he and I were in the confirmation class at the Covenant Church in Prince Albert..the youth group were hosted for sliding parties on the highway going east out of town...Condolences to a faithful caring man...your mom would be proud..safe journey..to meet our Jesus
Dianne Bekolay
Friend
