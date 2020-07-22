1/1
Mr. John Enequist
1943 - 2020
ENEQUIST, Mr. John
Late of Prince Albert, SK
Beloved Spouse of Margaret
Private Family Services Will Be Held

Published in Prince Albert Daily Herald on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
07:00 - 08:00 PM
Gray's Funeral Chapel Ltd.
JUL
23
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Gateway Covenant Church
Funeral services provided by
Gray's Funeral Chapel Ltd.
575 28th Street West
Prince Albert, SK S6V 4T1
(306) 922-4729
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
John and his family were the salt of the earth..he and I were in the confirmation class at the Covenant Church in Prince Albert..the youth group were hosted for sliding parties on the highway going east out of town...Condolences to a faithful caring man...your mom would be proud..safe journey..to meet our Jesus
Dianne Bekolay
Friend
