John (Jack) Everett Byers passed away peaceful on Apr 10, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife and partner of many years Leslie Jean Byers. He is also survived by his two sons Christopher Iain Byers (Sandy) and Gordon Alexander Byers (Christine). Jack has five grandchildren: Christi, Sarah, Antonio, Everett, and Tinna. He also has one beautiful great-granddaughter Rose-Marie Diana. He was predeceased by his father John Everett Byers Sr., mother Ellen Margaret Wilson and brother Allan Byers. He was also predeceased by his first wife Mary Diana Byers. Jack was an amazing husband, father and friend. He had the biggest heart and would help wherever he could. He loved adventures and spending time with family and friends. He served his community to the fullest. He had a rewarding career in the military and then moved over to Corrections Canada serving for thirty-six years.
September 1964 to January 1965
Mountain Institution
April 1965 to September 1973
B.C. Penitentiary
September 1973 to October 1978
Agassiz Correctional work camp
November 1978 to November 1983
Matsqui Institution
November 1983 to December 1990
Kent Institution
January 1990 to January 2000
Mountain Institution
Even after so many years of active service he continued to volunteer with citizen advisory committee at Mountain Institution. He also volunteered with the Mount Cheam Lions Club, Citizens on Patrol, Chilliwack Search and Rescue. Jack was also a member of the Royal Canadian Legion. After he retired from corrections, he was employed as a janitor at City Life Church. He will be greatly missed by all his family, friends, acquaintances. We lost a great person and heaven gained a angel, he was a friend to all. Due to current circumstances, there will not be a viewing. There will be a memorial when we can all gather to celebrate his life together, with a bottle of scotch of course. Any Memories, pictures, notes etc. Please email: [email protected]. When we can all meet we will share memories and celebrate his amazing life.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Apr. 15, 2020