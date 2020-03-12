|
The family of John Gryba are deeply saddened by his loss. John passed away at his home in South Hazelton on February 14, 2020. Some recent health difficulties made his life more of a challenge than anyone would want. Not a complainer, his life was lived the way he wanted it. Making the best of a situation meant no complaining. His very good humour and positive approach to life and others made everyone appreciate being with him. He embraced family, friends, youngsters and pets with joy and compassion.
John was a man who gobbled up good life experiences, stepping into arenas where knowledge, skill and fun were paramount. The variety of pursuits he shared with others was broad, deep and never boring. He was a teacher and friend to many. His fund of knowledge started as a boy growing up in Saskatchewan. Books were always very important to John and continued to contribute to the quality of his life.
John graduated from BCIT in 1978 and moved to Hazelton soon after. The forest industry was his career. He was active in the community as a volunteer, an outdoorsman and a participant in many sports.
Born on January 22, 1953 in Melfort, Saskatchewan to parents Ethel (Borsa) and Sam Gryba. Predeceased by his parents; brother Eugene and sister Christine, nephew Daniel, brother-in-law Roger Lacoursiere. Survived by his sisters Audrey Adilman and Constance Gryba(Gerald Stoll); sister-in-law Marusia Gryba; beloved nieces Judi Adilman, Nancy Adilman and Nancy's daughter Simbi; nephews Bernie Adilman (Donna Scott) and Stephan ( Charmaine) Lacoursiere and their daughters Mackenzie and Madison.
There will be a celebration of John's life on Saturday April 25, 2 pm in the Erwin Stege Community Centre New Hazelton. Condolences may be made at www.raschraderfuneralhome.com
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Mar. 12, 2020