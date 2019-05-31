Services Beau "Lac" Funeral Home 113 6th Street West Spiritwood , SK S0J 2M0 (306) 883-3500 Funeral Mass 3:00 PM St. Mary's Parish Christopher Lake , SK View Map Resources More Obituaries for John Meagher Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Paul Meagher

1939 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Born in Prince Albert, to John Paul and Anna Marguerite Meagher, and raised in a log cabin at Christopher Lake, Paul spent time all over the world, and then he came back, full circle, for his final days to be with his family and friends in Prince Albert and Christopher Lake. He passed away on May 28, 2019 at the Victoria Hospital after a valiant campaign against cancer. He was predeceased by his wife: Barbara; his daughter: Colleen; his son-in-law: Greg; and his siblings: Thomas, Maureen, Peggy, Enid and Ruth. Left to remember him are his daughters: Donna Meagher and Sharon (Rick) Wingate; along with nine treasured grandchildren, Jonathan, Megan (Cory), Christopher, Morgan, Devlin, Mackenzie, Jamie, Jayce, and Donovan; as well as his wife: Judy. His childhood years were spent at Christopher Lake as well as moving throughout Canada and the US, as his father worked in various jobs and businesses with their American relatives. Christopher Lake, a homestead claim made by his father in 1929, was always a home base and landing spot between adventures. As a young man, Paul took on the plumbing and contracting trade, earning his Journeyman license and owning and operating Northern Plumbing and Heating for over 40 years. He started his mornings with breakfast and a cup of coffee with friends at the local cafe, making plans while explaining and discussing the politics of the day. In 1964, he married the lovely Barbara Florence Valantine after a brief courtship, and they promptly filled their lives and hearts with three beautiful daughters. He served his province as the MLA for Prince Albert from 1982-1986 and remained politically active throughout his life. Paul was a proud member of AA for 47 years. He was the joy in the room, the laughter at the meetings, and the guidance at all hours for the many he sponsored. Fun family times were spent at the annual AA Round-ups where many lifelong friends were made. He really never retired, but he spent time between his projects travelling, learning, and caring for his wife Barbara in her final years. He went on several memorable family trips, including a visit to Ireland with his daughter and niece, but his truest and most meaningful memories were made with his grandchildren at the lake. Paul's later years were divided between Saskatchewan and Marco Island, Florida. He married Judy Appel Meagher in 2014, and they spent time travelling, cruising and RVing in their shiny Pleasure Way. The great gifts of Paul's life were the many people in it. He counted himself lucky for his many long and lasting relationships with friends, spouses, children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the caring staff at both the Saskatoon and Prince Albert hospitals as well as the many visitors who dropped by with comforting wishes in Paul's final days. His tune will go on forever: "He's as pretty as a picture and as smart as a whip, Pretty Boy Paul the Plumber!" Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Mary's Parish, Christopher Lake, followed by interment at Christopher Lake cemetery. The family welcomes you to a social gathering at the Anderson Curling Rink, Christopher Lake, following the interment. Family and friends wishing to send online condolences are welcome to visit www.beaulacfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Beau "Lac" Funeral Home, Marianne Turcotte, Funeral Director, Prince Albert, SK 306-763-3322. Published in the Prince Albert Herald on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices