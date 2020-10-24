It is with heavy hearts that the family of John Stronski announces his passing on Monday October 20, 2020. John Paul Stronski was born on July 24, 1937 in Rose Valley, SK to John and Natalie (Chaykowski) Stronski. He was predeceased by his precious daughter, Daria (2012) and his wife of 56 years, Gloria (2020); parents John and Natalie; brothers Carl, Peter (Anne), Bill; nephews Tom Mudry and Tyrone Stronski; brothers-in-law Steve (Norma) Hryniuk and Frank Mudry; sister-in-law Claire Stronski. John is lovingly remembered by his brother, Eugene Stronski; sister Mary Mudry; brother-in-law Bob (Ann) Hryniuk; sister-in-law Lena Stronski; nieces Darlene Doblee, Marilyn Lautsch, Barbara Nielsen, Denise Caryula and Christine Davis; nephews Patrick Mudry, David Mudry, Douglas Stronski, Rob Hryniuk; and all the great-nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. As a youth, John showed real athleticism, with special talents in baseball and hockey that led to winning a provincial baseball championship in 1960 with the K + K Olsen Jewellers team. He was so gifted in these sports that he was drafted to junior hockey and baseball teams. Because he was under age, his father had to sign the contracts but did not grant his permission. John continued to excel in all sports, always named Captain. John received his high school education while living in Nipawin and Saskatoon. After finishing grade 12, his biology teacher encouraged him to consider continuing his education in the sciences. John excelled in biology and was offered a job at the University of Saskatoon science department. During this time he was able to develop his skill in nature photography. As plans were being made to open the University of Regina, John was chosen as Team Lead to transfer the science departments. This move to Regina culminated in a successful 40 year career with the U of R. He retired in 1997, able to enjoy vegetable and flower gardening both at home and at the cabin at Manitou Beach. The senior Stronski family used to take their children camping at Waskesiu Lake, so as John grew up he became familiar with the Prince Albert area. After securing his job with the U of R, as well as continuing his athletic interests, John chanced to meet a young figure skater from PA named Gloria Hryniuk. The two married in 1963. Their family circle was complete with the birth of their daughter, Daria in 1969. While Daria's health posed a lifelong challenge, John was devoted to both of "his girls" throughout their lives. John's strong faith was his guiding beacon and sustained him through all of life's ups and downs. John's qualities of generosity, humility, loyalty, being fun-loving and family oriented are his legacy to all of us who mourn him. We wish to extend our appreciation to Doctors J.Booker and A.Moustapha along with all the SICU staff at the General Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit: www.victoriaavenuefuneral.comVichnaya Pamyat - Memory Eternal