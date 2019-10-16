Home

MacKenzie Funeral Chapel & Crematorium
130 9th Street East
Prince Albert, SK S6V 0X5
(306) 763-8488
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Lake Park Baptist Church
On Sunday, October 13, at about 3 pm, Jonathan Michael Langendoen, from Weldon, SK was called home to be with God Almighty. Johnny was a most kind, loving, and affectionate young man, but most importantly, he loved Jesus. He truly brought light and life to all who knew him. Jonathan was 14 and would celebrate his birthday on October 25. He is currently in the presence of God, waiting for all of us who trust Him and follow His path. Jonathan was loved by his parents, Brian and Sandy, his brothers Matthew, Christopher and Hudson, his sisters Sierra and Francina, his grandparents Jock and Rose Thorburn, his Opa and Oma John and Gretha Langendoen, as well as many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews. The funeral will be at Lake Park Baptist Church on Friday, October 18 at 2 pm. Johnny loved camp and gifts may be given to Torch Trail Bible Camp. Arrangements in care of MacKenzie Chapel & Crematorium Brian and Bev Stobbs, Renée Phaneuf – Funeral Directors. www.MacKenzieChapel.ca . 306.763.8488.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
