With deep sorrow and gratitude for a life well-lived, we announce the passing of Josephine Hollick on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. She passed away peacefully at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, SK. She lived out her final days surrounded by her loving family. Her funeral will be held at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church on Monday November 2, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. If you would like to view the service online via mobile or web, please go to http://www.livememorialservices.com/Home/Services
. A full obituary with further details will be published in Saturday, October 31, 2020, paper. Online condolences may be left at https://www.arbormemorial.ca/en/riverpark/obituaries/josephine-hollick/57122. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of River Park Funeral Home, (306) 764-2727, Don Moriarty, Funeral Director.