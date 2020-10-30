With deep sorrow and gratitude for a life well-lived, we announce the passing of Josephine Hollick on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. She passed away peacefully at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon. She lived out her final days surrounded by her loving family.
Josephine was born in Honeymoon, SK to John and Mary Ruznisky. The family moved to Claytonville where her father purchased farmland overlooking the river near the Cecil Ferry. Josephine attended Husiatyn School which was later renamed Claytonville School and today it is the P.A. Education Museum building. One of her teachers, W.J. Berezowsky, encouraged her to come to Prince Albert to complete her high school education but her mother stated that she needed her to stay at home to help on the farm. This shaped her determination to see that her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren would all be encouraged to attend university. She filled our childhood home with books, sets of encyclopaedias, and a variety of magazines.
While living in Claytonville, she met a handsome young violinist playing with his orchestra at a community dance. She married Walter Hollick on May 26, 1940. They purchased a farm next door to her parents and lived there until 1946. Walter then entered a business partnership with two of Josephine's brothers and they operated the New Windsor Grocery and Dry Goods Store on the corner of 8th Street East and Central Avenue. They continued to operate this business until 1953 when they purchased Prince Albert Northern Bus Lines.
After moving to Prince Albert, Josephine and Walter became the proud parents of daughter, Marilyn, and son, Barry. They became active members of the Ukrainian community and were devout members of the Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which they helped to build.
Family friends and relatives always praised her homemaking skills and her home was always immaculate. She was an incredible cook and her Ukrainian cuisine was second to none. In addition, she could sew, knit, crochet, and tat and she always planted a large vegetable garden and flowers in her yard. She was an amazing hostess and her home was often filled with family and friends. She loved to curl and bowl and was a devoted Edmonton Oilers fan. She also followed politics closely, worked many elections and as a strong Liberal Party supporter, was thrilled to host Paul Martin in her home when he was seeking the Liberal leadership.
She enjoyed a lengthy career in the retail sphere and worked at Prince Albert's finer women's apparel stores - Ladies' Town and Aaron's. After the family opened a men's clothing store, Hholls, in the South Hill Mall, she stepped in to serve as store manager from 1974 to 1980. Another business activity that Mom and Dad were involved in was operating a food concession booth at the PA exhibition for 31 years. Hamburger Haven employed almost every one of her sisters-in-law, numerous nieces and nephews and numerous friends over the years. One of the things that Mom's father always praised her for was her incredible work ethic. We witnessed this when Dad died in 1987. As our family still owned shares in the Bus Company, Mom stepped up and assumed some of his duties. She served as the City Transit Treasurer from 1987 until 2004 when the company ceased to operate the local transit system. This was a six day a week commitment and when she officially retired she was 84 years old.
Mom was very active in her church and community. She served as the Ladies' Auxiliary President for several terms and was the convener for numerous church socials, teas and fall suppers and she sang soprano in the Church choir for sixty years. In 2009, she was honored for her UWAC involvement that spanned sixty years. She was presented with The Metropolitan's Hramota by the Archbishop as a reward for her hard work, generous donations and sincere love of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Mom also devoted her time to the Red Cross for 37 years and for many years she would volunteer to canvas for Cancer, Heart Fund, and Diabetes charity drives.
Josephine loved to travel. She and Walter enjoyed many trips, travelling Canada coast to coast, and the United States. The highlight of their travels was a memorable trip to Europe in 1985. One of their favourite destinations was Hawaii.
During Mom's life her love and support for her family was paramount. "Babka" was thanked for her love and generosity at a special 90th birthday celebration planned by her family. When she celebrated her 100th birthday in July of this year, the event had to be limited to immediate family due to the pandemic. She enjoyed an evening viewing family photos, listening to music from her era and experiencing her family's love and admiration. She will be deeply missed.
Vichnaya Pamyat! (Eternal Memory)
She is survived by her daughter Marilyn Hall of Saskatoon, son, Barry Hollick of Prince Albert, Granddaughters Reni (Ken) Patsula of Sherwood Park, Alberta and Wendy (Jason) Benson of Saskatoon, and great grandchildren Tyler Patsula, Kelly Patsula, Riley Benson, and Brody Benson.
She was predeceased by her parents John and Mary (nee Bukshak) Ruznisky, her son-in-law Watson "Watty" Hall, her dear sister Anne Trach and her five brothers: Morris, Peter, Steve, William, and John.
Thank you to Dr. J.N. Kriel for his care over many years and to the wonderful nursing staff on the sixth floor at Royal University Hospital who were kind and compassionate with Mom during her final days. Her funeral will be held at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church on Monday November 2, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., due to COVID 19 restrictions, attendance is by invite only.
In lieu of other tributes, donations may be made to the Heart Fund.