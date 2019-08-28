|
|
Joy Olsen was born in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan and passed away in her home on Gabriola Island, BC. Joy was pre-deceased by her former partner: Paul Murray, granddaughter: Ocean and step-father Russell Clark. Joy is survived by her life partner: Zulis Yalte, Gabriola, daughter: Danica (Austen), grandchildren: Kai, Fjor, step-grandchildren: Chloe, Hunter, Amber all of Albany, Western Australia, father: Louie Olsen, mother: Joyce Clark, brother: Byron (Lana) Ruddell, Sask., sisters: April (Rob), Saskatoon Sask., Rose (Greg), Watson, Sask., and a large extended family plus friends. Joy was adored for her kind, fun spirit. During teen years she worked as a lifeguard, camp counselor and in Waskesiu. Following High School, she entered Business College, then worked for SaskTel. At age 20, she took flying lessons and developed a lifelong passion for planes and flying. Joy first worked with Norcan Air in Saskatchewan. At 22, she travelled to BC, fell in love with the West Coast, and never left. Joy began working for Pacific Western Airlines in Vancouver in 1974. She met Paul and in 1976 gave birth to Danica. PWA was absorbed by Canadian Airlines which was then taken over by Air Canada. Joy remained employed in the Airline industry for over 35 years. She trained in various areas within that industry and held positions of: Reservations Specialist, Education Officer, Health and Safety Officer and Ground Crew. Joy was strongly involved in the CAW union. While Danica was maturing, Joy became a Girl Guide Leader and then a GG Commissioner for 15 years. She loved teaching and leading the Guides on wildlife adventures. In time off, Joy enjoyed nature, West Vancouver beaches and extended holidays in Mexico. The birth of Danica's first child Ocean was a highlight for Joy. Sadly Ocean left the world early. Joy's relationship with Paul dissolved and she moved to Commercial Street in Vancouver. She happily rekindled an interest in Pottery that began when she was 12, having lessons from Mrs. Ching in Prince Albert. Joy devoted herself to working in porcelain sculptural ceramic clay at the Trout Lake Rec Centre and taking night courses at the Emily Carr College of Art in Design, Drawing and Painting. Art became her life. During this time Joy was thrilled when Danica had another child, Kai. She was committed to being with them as much as possible every year, including after their move to Australia. Joy and Zulis Yalte became Life Partners in 2006. Upon retirement in 2007, Joy moved to Gabriola where they enjoyed creating art. Joy studied with master potters across the country, was in numerous prodigious shows and became an accomplished ceramic and glaze artist. (www.joyolsen.ca). Joy became a member of the Saskatchewan pottery guild, Fired Up and Sask Terra Pottery. This dovetailed with the purchase of a property/second home in Ruddell, Sask, from where she could enjoy family ties and work creatively on her property. On lazy days, she enjoyed swinging in her hammock amongst the trees. Joy loved her family time in Saskatchewan and Australia, travelling often to both places. She also enjoyed global travel, cooking and sewing. She loved diversity in nature, thought, and cultural practices. Her love of nature is expressed in her art. In 2011 Joy was diagnosed with an aggressive Melanoma cancer and fought it from many angles until in Jan 2019, when it increased in momentum and voracity. Family made trips from Saskatchewan to be with Joy, and Danica came several times from Australia, with her baby Fjor. Watching him grow and learn gave Joy much happiness and laughter. He eased her pain. Joy met her illness with extraordinary grace, valour, determination, wit and a warm appreciation for all who supported her. Joy is remembered as a creative, loving, gentle soul with an at times, irreverent or sardonic humour, that would surprise and delight. She touched many lives through her work and diverse interests. The legacy Joy leaves is one of love and kindness. She loved life; she loved us all. A Celebration of Life will be held in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 3pm at the Mayfair United Church; 902 33rd Street West, Saskatoon. A Celebration of Life will also be held on Gabriola Island in early October. Please view Joy's Facebook page or website for an announcement as to further dates. Donations, in Joy's name, can be made to The Gabriola Commons (http://www.gabriolacommons.ca/donations.html), a community-minded sustainability-focused organization, or to the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre: https://www.niwra.org/
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Aug. 28, 2019