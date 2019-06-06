Judy Nielson (Hall), 68, of Birsay, Saskatchewan, passed away Tuesday, May 21st, 2019, at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon. Judy was a survivor, lived by her own rules, and fought relentlessly for what she believed in. She connected with the earth, loved her cabin at Candle Lake, and the peace on the farm at Birsay, off of Hitchcock Bay at Diefenbaker. She was in her element playing cards, baking and cooking for others, painting nature, and planning her next adventure. Judy is predeceased by her past husband Maurice Diehl, her parents, Tom and Ada Hall, as well as her daughter, Shantelle Almeida. She is survived by her adoring husband Ted Nielson, siblings Gary (Ronalee) Hall and Linda Burnett (Ray), her children, Shannon Christensen (Kelly), Shaun Diehl (Amanda), Sheila Neudorf (Larry), Sharlene Diehl (Curtis), many grandchildren, and great grandchildren, as well as many other close friends and family, especially Hubert and Muriel Robin who were like parents to her. Judy wanted to be cremated, and her service will be held at a later date at Candle Lake, which was her wishes. Published in the Prince Albert Herald on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary