1/1
Keith Evans
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith Evans passed away at home on his farm near Hagen, SK, at the age of 67 years. He was born in Prince Albert on Friday, April 24, 1953, to Harry and Margaret Evans and was the youngest of four children. Keith grew up on a mixed farm in Hagen. He began his farming career at the early age of 15 when he decided school was not for him. He farmed first with his brother Larry, and then farmed with his son, Scott. Every year, he looked forward to the beginning of seeding as well as the end of harvest, then he would start planning for the next year. Keith also raised cattle for many years. Keith enjoyed spending time with his children and his grandchildren as well as travelling somewhere warm in the winter. He taught his children the value of hardwork and was always happy to help out with anything for his family. We would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses who helped him over the last few months. Keith is survived by his son, Scott (Jennifer) and their children, Kyle, Luke, and Drew; his daughter, April (Arlen) and their children, Blake and Reese; his brother, Larry (Darlene); and sisters, Connie and Fern. He was predeceased by his father and mother, Harry and Margaret; and his brothers-in-law, Ed and Don. A private family service will be held at a later date at Saron Lutheran Church. Memorial donations can be made to Saron Lutheran Church, Box 115, Hagen, SK, S0J 1B0. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of River Park Funeral Home, (306) 764-2727, Paula Hanson, Funeral Director.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Prince Albert Daily Herald on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
River Park Memorial Chapel - PRINCE ALBERT
301 RIVER STREET WEST
Prince Albert, SK S6V 2Z3
(306) 764-2727
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved