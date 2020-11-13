Keith Evans passed away at home on his farm near Hagen, SK, at the age of 67 years. He was born in Prince Albert on Friday, April 24, 1953, to Harry and Margaret Evans and was the youngest of four children. Keith grew up on a mixed farm in Hagen. He began his farming career at the early age of 15 when he decided school was not for him. He farmed first with his brother Larry, and then farmed with his son, Scott. Every year, he looked forward to the beginning of seeding as well as the end of harvest, then he would start planning for the next year. Keith also raised cattle for many years. Keith enjoyed spending time with his children and his grandchildren as well as travelling somewhere warm in the winter. He taught his children the value of hardwork and was always happy to help out with anything for his family. We would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses who helped him over the last few months. Keith is survived by his son, Scott (Jennifer) and their children, Kyle, Luke, and Drew; his daughter, April (Arlen) and their children, Blake and Reese; his brother, Larry (Darlene); and sisters, Connie and Fern. He was predeceased by his father and mother, Harry and Margaret; and his brothers-in-law, Ed and Don. A private family service will be held at a later date at Saron Lutheran Church. Memorial donations can be made to Saron Lutheran Church, Box 115, Hagen, SK, S0J 1B0. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of River Park Funeral Home, (306) 764-2727, Paula Hanson, Funeral Director.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store