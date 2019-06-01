Kurtis Edward Balon

Regina, SK

1972 – 2019

It is with profound sadness that the family of Kurtis Edward Balon announce his untimely passing on May 19, 2019. Kurtis was a man of integrity, wit, kindness and compassion. He was a loyal friend, animal lover, history buff and a passionate fan of jazz and the Riders. After graduating grade 12 in Prince Albert, he went on to the University of Saskatchewan and earned a B.A. (with Honours), B.Ed. (with Distinction) and later completed his Masters in Public Policy. Kurtis had such a positive impact on his students and many others in his various positions throughout the province. He will be forever lovingly remembered by his partner, Sarah James, mother Patricia Balon, father Jerry Balon, sister Angela (Daryl) Smith, brother Shawn Balon, nephew Jarret (Becca) Mitchell and their daughters Avery and Quinn, niece Amanda Mitchell, Anne James and family. There will be no formal service at Kurtis's request. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly request that donations be made in memory of Kurtis to Regina Humane Society of . Published in the Prince Albert Herald on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary