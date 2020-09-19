Beloved husband and Papa, Jerry, passed away peacefully with his family by his side in Saskatoon, SK. He was predeceased by his parents, Carl John Carlson and Anna Marion (nee Pellack), two brothers (Ray and John) and a sister (Gloria Beaven) as well as his in-laws, Thomas and Mildred (nee Whelen) Allen. Jerry will always be cherished by his loving wife Gwen, his three children Tracy (Ron), Todd (Lesley), and Tricia (Fran), eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren in addition to his brother Bob (Grace), in laws (John Beaven, Gary and Dolores Allen, and Marjorie Carlson) as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Jerry, the fifth and last Carlson child, was born at home in Brooksby, SK. He was a special and unique man, extremely talented and always interesting. Papa married the love of his life, Gwen (nee Allen), on October 10, 1959 and there began their love story of almost 61 beautiful years. Jerry began his career in automotive business and later became a grain elevator agent for Richardson Pioneer in Shellbrook, SK., retiring in 1994. Together, Papa and Nan, operated the Mayview General Store, buying and selling antiques, and refinishing furniture. Papa loved gardening and landscaping; his yard was a favourite place of many. Papa also loved cooking and we loved enjoying his creations. In 2015 Papa and Nan retired to Warman, SK where they started and lived a new life chapter. Thank you Papa for your wisdom, laughter and love. See you soon. At Jerry's request, there will be no funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice
. Arrangements have been entrusted to Martens Warman Funeral Home, 402 Central Street W, Warman, SK S0K 4S0. (306-934-4888).