Faye Boyle was born on Friday, April 24, 1936, in Kinistino, SK, and passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019, in Saskatoon, SK. Faye was born to Albert and Myrtle Umpherville and attended school in Kinistino. She met and married Gerald Boyle, a farmer from the Gowanbrae district, in 1954. They worked this land until their retirement and relocation to Prince Albert in 1998. While Faye was a busy farming partner, she also had many other interests. The Catholic Women's League, Kinettes, local and provincial politics, and public service, were all parts of her busy life. As her health declined, she often remarked on their good fortune at having made so many good friends. Faye is survived by her loving husband, Gerald Boyle; her children, Alan and Ruth Boyle (Burlington, ON); and their children, Dana (Kiersten) Boyle (great-grandchildren, Takeo, Kaori) and Evan (Jennifer) Boyle (great-grandchildren, Jayden, Jaxon), Patrick and Janice Boyle (Kelowna, BC) and their children, Meghan and Jeff (Tierney), Murray and Valerie Boyle (Saskatoon, SK) and their children, Matthew (Jackie) Boyle (great-grandchildren, Declan, Finley, Camden), Jameson, Connor, and Kassidy, Mary Ellen and Peter Longarini (Kingston, ON) and their children, Andrea and Laura (great-grandchild, Isla); and her sister Terry-Ann (Paul) Schindel; and numerous other family members. A Celebration of Life will take place at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at River Park Funeral Home, 301 River Street West, Prince Albert, SK. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Faye's memory to the Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan, 1405 Faulkner Crescent, Saskatoon, SK, S7L 3R5. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of River Park Funeral Home, (306) 764-2727, Don Moriarty, Funeral Director.