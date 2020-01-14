|
Well into her 99th year and surrounded by her loving family, Leafie passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 11th, 2020. Leafie Jane McLachlan was born on May 6th, 1921 in Ross Creek, Alberta. As a young woman, Leafie moved to Edmonton for employment. A good friend introduced her to Ozzie McDonald, a handsome Naval Officer from Prince Albert and a loving romance ensued. Leafie and Ozzie were married in 1945. Living in Prince Albert, they were integral contributors to Prince Albert's business and social community. Ozzie was the love of Mom's life and following his death in 1976, her fiercely independent nature only sought to strengthen her commitment to the causes she believed in. Throughout her life, Leafie was a spirited community advocate and champion for persons with disabilities, the underprivileged, and the vulnerable. In 1971 Leafie was awarded the honorable recognition as 'Prince Albert Citizen of the Year'. Leafie is survived by her children, David (Glenna), Susan Watt (Wayne), Donald, Arthur (Sally), Gayle Whitrow (Dan); cherished grandchildren, Alanna and Margaux McDonald; Adam and Christopher Watt; Kathryn, Abigail, and Jesse McDonald; Sorrell, Chardel, and Kelan Whitrow together with ten much loved great grandchildren and extended family member, Helen Black. Leafie was predeceased by her devoted husband, Osborn (Ozzie) in 1976 and loving daughters, Brenda Lee in 1974 and Delvina in 1992. Leafies' family acknowledges and is grateful for the caring, dedicated and professional support our Mom received during her stay at The Herb Bassett Home, Paradise Path. Honoring Mom's request, her immediate family will gather for a private interment at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of River Park Funeral Home, (306) 764-2727, Carla Jesso, Funeral Director.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Jan. 14, 2020