Lee (Beverly) Coates, age 64, died peacefully at his home in Christopher Lake, SK on Monday, January 13, 2020. Born August 5, 1955 in Saskatoon SK, Lee lived all over Saskatchewan and Alberta before retiring in Christopher Lake. He was a truck driver for 25 years and did runs across Canada and the United States. He also worked for JazCo Contracting in Bassano, AB. Lee is survived by his sister Judy (Karen) of Burnaby, BC, brother Larry (Beverly) of Saskatoon and sister Shauna (Harv) Janzen of Saskatoon; nephews and niece Ryan, Samuel, Gabriel, Joshua and Ella; as well as relatives and friends. Lee was predeceased by his mother, Luella, in 1998 and his father, Orlando, in 2015. There will be a small private family burial service at a later date. Anyone wanting to make a donation in his memory may consider doing so to The Lung Association.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Jan. 21, 2020