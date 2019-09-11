|
|
Lena Bailey, our most loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 8, 2019, in Prince Albert, SK, at the age of 98 years. Mom was born on Wednesday, August 3, 1921 to Bert and Elsie (nee Adams) Leask in Fenton, SK, where she was raised and attended a one room school. Mom enjoyed reminiscing about when she was a young lady, playing ball with her sisters, skating on the South Saskatchewan River and herding cattle on horseback. Lena married Carl Bailey on January 6, 1943 in the Chapel at St. Alban's Cathedral. Thirteen days later, Carl enlisted in the Army and Mom did the best she could to live in the same area that he was stationed, in Western Canada. Following Carl's discharge from the Army, Lena and Carl began farming in the Fenton District where Mom was a member of the Homemaker's Club. They farmed there until moving to Prince Albert in 1964. Mom was always busy doing something. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, knitting afghans and later hand towels, when her hands became arthritic. Mom was always available to help any of her family who needed anything. Mom thoroughly enjoyed travelling in her retirement years. Having been to Mexico several times, Venezuela, Hawaii, touring Ontario and Quebec by train following her 90th birthday and vacationing in Arizona several times until she was 96. Mom was very fortunate to have lived on her own, in her own place, with the unwavering assistance of Leona, until being hospitalized a week before her passing. Lena is survived by her two sons and two daughters, Gerald (Marlene) Bailey, Leona (Bruce) Davidson, Bonnie (Brad) Dix, and Gordon Bailey (Tim Bowman); her seven grandchildren, Geraldine Markowski, Dwayne Davidson, Jackie (Cyril) Given, Lynne (Jay) McBee, Trevor Dix (Steffany Wyse), Tammy (Jay) Kothlow, and Nelson (Linda) Davidson; her twenty-five great-grandchildren, Hope, Gerald, Jordan, Raef, Wyatt, Sydney, Chase, Destin, Tenesha, Shayla, Tanner, Keyaira, Brett, Damian, Ryan, Jessica, Taylor, James, Emma, Kaiden, Ashton, Haylee, Emma, Kortana, and Reece; her six great-great-grandchildren, Matthew, Grayson, Nathaniel, Stuart, Elliot, and Claire. Lena is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Carl, on January 10, 1998; her granddaughter, Eunice Wudrich, on January 2, 2014; her father, Bert Leask in 1971; her mother, Elsie Leask in 1985; her brother, Jimmy Leask in 1949; her sisters, Norma Bailey in 1999, Beulah Bailey in 2009, and Maisie Tweedie in 2011; her niece, Wendy Fallis in 2014; as well as several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Mom's family would like to extend our most sincere gratitude and appreciation to Dr. N. Kriel for his utmost professionalism and the personal care and attention he provided to our Mom over the last several years. The Funeral Service for Lena will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, September 13, 2019, at River Park Funeral Home, 301 River Street West, Prince Albert, SK. Interment to follow in the Garden of Christus, Prince Albert Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of River Park Funeral Home, (306) 764-2727, Don Moriarty, Funeral Director.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Sept. 11, 2019