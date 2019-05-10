Our loving Lenora Elsie Gibbs (Phelps, nee Evans) aged 93, passed away peacefully May 2, 2019. She will be remembered always by her son K. Brent Phelps, her daughter-in-law Tina Phelps and her granddaughters Breeanna and Callie Phelps. Lenora is also survived by her sisters Dorothy, Shirley and Blanche and her brother Leroy. She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth Phelps, her second husband Henry Gibbs, her sister Rosella, her brothers Harvey, Lloyd, Gordon, Willard and Harry, Melville and Vern and her parents Willie and Bella. Lenora was known as a true lady with incredible kindness and a supportive nature. Lenora's pride and joy was her family and passed her cooking and baking skills on to her granddaughters. She loved to reminisce about what a good baby her son was, her cabin at Emma Lake, and time at Waskesiu. She grew up on the farm in Hagen, lived in Peter Pond and Prince Albert, Saskatchewan and most recently Maple Ridge, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the UBC Faculty of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences www.support.ubc.ca/ophthalmology-fund. A celebration of life will be announced later and held in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan this summer where she will be laid to rest beside her late husband Kenneth James Phelps. Published in the Prince Albert Herald on May 10, 2019