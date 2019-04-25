Lester Pellack of Rimbey, Alberta, formerly of Ridgedale, Saskatchewan, passed away peacefully at the Rimbey Hospital and Care Centre on New Year's Eve, Monday, December 31, 2018 at the age of 69 years. Lester will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his beloved wife, Cheryl; and his three daughters, Tracy (Kory) Stene of Sylvan Lake; Trista Sippola of Calgary; and Tanelle Sippola also of Sylvan Lake; as well as three precious grandchildren: Brennan, Ryan, and Emily Stene. He will also be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his siblings: brother, Eli Pellack of Nipawin, Saskatchewan; sister, Vera (Les) Conron of Dawson Creek, B.C.; and brother, Orest Pellack of Tisdale, Saskatchewan; his mother and father-in-law, Harold and Millie Morin of Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan; two sisters-in-law, Bernice Pellack of North Battleford, Saskatchewan; and Rochelle (Chris) Warren of Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan; and his brother-in-law, Brad Morin also of Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan; in addition to numerous nieces and nephews that he was very close to. Lester was predeceased by his parents, Jack and Stephania; and one nephew. A Public Memorial Service in Celebration of Lester's Life will be held at the Ridgedale Centennial Hall, Ridgedale, Saskatchewan on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Sherry Ouellette presiding. If friends desire, memorial tributes in Lester's Memory may be made directly to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, #202, 5913 - 50 Avenue, Red Deer, Alberta T4N 4C4 (www.heartandstroke.ca). Condolence messages may be forwarded directly to the family by visiting: www.ofc-ltd.ca. Cremation Arrangements for the Late Lester Pellack entrusted to the care of Obberhamer Funeral Chapels Ltd. Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary