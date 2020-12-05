1/1
Liliane Veronique (Bernier) Bearall
1921 - 2020
Liliane Veronique Beardall (nee Bernier) was born February 18th, 1921 in Spruce Home SK and made her home in Prince Albert. She passed away peacefully November 25th, 2020 three month shy of 100 years. She is predeceased by her husband of 72 years, James C. Beardall, her seven siblings and numerous in-laws. Left to treasure her memory are her beloved twin daughters Maureen Kristian and Marilyn Foster, her grandson Curtis Kristian (Susan), her granddaughters Kimberly Macsymic (Blair Wagner), and Wendy Grimard (Richard), seven great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, her nephews Ed Caron and Weston Fisher, and numerous other nephews and nieces. Faith and family were always at the core of Liliane's life. She was an active member of St. Mark's Catholic Parish and spent numerous hours giving to her community through organizations like the Red Cross, Arthritis Society, PA Home and School, and The United Way. She also enjoyed thirty years as the manager of catalogue sales at Simpson-Sears. Once retired, she enjoyed travel, particularly an annual trip to California to see Jim's sisters and their families. Shorter trips included endless hours fishing at Emma, Anglin and Waskesiu Lakes. In her later years Liliane kept her mind sharp with crosswords and reading. A memorial service will be planned for the spring. Condolences may be sent c/o Marilyn Foster, #405 33 River Street East, P.A. SK S6V 6C1

Published in Prince Albert Daily Herald on Dec. 5, 2020.
