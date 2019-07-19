Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Gaumond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Joyce (Aubichon) Gaumond


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Joyce (Aubichon) Gaumond Notice
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of a beloved Wife, Mother, Daughter, Sister, Niece, Aunty, Cousin and Friend. Linda ascended this world too early, on July 10, 2019. Linda was a retired RCMP and was currently working with Government of Saskatchewan Corrections & Policing. Linda loved life to the fullest. She enjoyed travelling, camping, fishing, golfing, making crafts, furniture restoration, garage sales, a bit of casino, attending concerts and gatherings with family and friends. Linda had a great sense of humor with a contagious laugh and would laugh so hard until tears flowed. Linda was passionate with her career in law enforcement that after retirement from the RCMP, she continued to work in similar opportunities. Linda will be immensely missed by her beloved husband Marc, beautiful daughter Gari-ann, her mother Caroline Aubichon, Sisters Mary (Ronnie), Melvina (Ken), Brenda (Brian) and Audrey (Doug), her brothers Jason (Danis) and Devin (Carrie), her sister in law Angelle (Les), her mother and father in law Dayle and Bert, Godchildren Mona Wapass and Kyle Cooper, along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, aunties, uncles, cousins and many great friends. Linda was predeceased by her father Jonas, Brother James, godchild Courtney, grandparents Marie and Antione Bernard and Lucien and Sarazine Aubichon. Thank you for all those that sent love, prayers, who visited Linda during her stay in hospital and those that attended her wake and service.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.