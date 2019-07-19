It is with great sadness we announce the passing of a beloved Wife, Mother, Daughter, Sister, Niece, Aunty, Cousin and Friend. Linda ascended this world too early, on July 10, 2019. Linda was a retired RCMP and was currently working with Government of Saskatchewan Corrections & Policing. Linda loved life to the fullest. She enjoyed travelling, camping, fishing, golfing, making crafts, furniture restoration, garage sales, a bit of casino, attending concerts and gatherings with family and friends. Linda had a great sense of humor with a contagious laugh and would laugh so hard until tears flowed. Linda was passionate with her career in law enforcement that after retirement from the RCMP, she continued to work in similar opportunities. Linda will be immensely missed by her beloved husband Marc, beautiful daughter Gari-ann, her mother Caroline Aubichon, Sisters Mary (Ronnie), Melvina (Ken), Brenda (Brian) and Audrey (Doug), her brothers Jason (Danis) and Devin (Carrie), her sister in law Angelle (Les), her mother and father in law Dayle and Bert, Godchildren Mona Wapass and Kyle Cooper, along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, aunties, uncles, cousins and many great friends. Linda was predeceased by her father Jonas, Brother James, godchild Courtney, grandparents Marie and Antione Bernard and Lucien and Sarazine Aubichon. Thank you for all those that sent love, prayers, who visited Linda during her stay in hospital and those that attended her wake and service. Published in the Prince Albert Herald on July 19, 2019